Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 44,402 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,402 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of HealthEquity worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -626.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $1,038,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

