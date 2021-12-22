Tygh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Maximus worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 137,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Maximus by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

