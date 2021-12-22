Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,258 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Aspen Aerogels worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $103,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASPN opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

