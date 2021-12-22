Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKY opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

