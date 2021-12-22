Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,310,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.61.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,184 shares of company stock worth $13,070,276 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

