Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,900 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 24,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CACI International by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $260.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.26. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

