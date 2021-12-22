Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $14,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

TYME stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.93. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

