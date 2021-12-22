U Network (UUU) Price Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. U Network has a market cap of $854,178.45 and approximately $230,983.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, U Network has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

