U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.