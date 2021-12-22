U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 499,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,124,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after buying an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,350,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.