U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.16 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $197,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

