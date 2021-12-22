U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.66 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.35 and a twelve month high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.