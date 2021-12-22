U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,499 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,375,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,895.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,747.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

