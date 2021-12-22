UBS Group Downgrades Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) to Neutral

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NWPHF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The firm’s products include Xadago (safinamide), Evenamide (NW-3509) and Ralfinamide. The company was founded by Luca Benatti, Ruggero Fariello and Patricia Salvati in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

