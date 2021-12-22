Umpqua Holdings Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.14. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

