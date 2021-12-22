Unistake Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $26,005.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unistake has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.14 or 0.08159411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.34 or 0.99989139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00073552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,964,298 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.