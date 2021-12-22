United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Position Trimmed by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

