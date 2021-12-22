United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

UBSI stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

