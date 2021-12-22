United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($48.53).

UTDI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

UTDI opened at €34.71 ($39.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.39. United Internet has a 52 week low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

