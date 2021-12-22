UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.3% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,907. The firm has a market cap of $459.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $496.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

