Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Universal Display by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Universal Display by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

