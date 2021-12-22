Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.27. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 32,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

