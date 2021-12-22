UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,751.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $41,751.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00041519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00211268 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

