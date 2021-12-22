Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $812.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

