USDJ Market Cap Reaches $14.87 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $3.24 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.76 or 0.08145285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.83 or 0.99631348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

