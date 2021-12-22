Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.39

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and traded as high as $69.60. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 15,020,993 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.