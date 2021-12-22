Utilitywise (LON:UTW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Utilitywise shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,662,900 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.90.

About Utilitywise (LON:UTW)

Utilitywise plc provides energy procurement and energy management services to businesses in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and other European markets. It provides fixed and flexible energy and water procurement solutions; export contracts; energy commodity trading; public sector portfolio solutions; data collection and MOP tendering services; and risk management solutions.

