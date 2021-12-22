Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 868,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,865,629. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

