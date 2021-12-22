Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

