Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

