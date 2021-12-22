Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 45,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 168.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.