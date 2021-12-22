Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 719,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 264,629 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 277,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.