Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 223.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 1,856,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,447. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.