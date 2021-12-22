Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,059 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1,926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 328,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

