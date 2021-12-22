Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $241.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.