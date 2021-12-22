Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,494 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

