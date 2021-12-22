Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

