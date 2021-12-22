Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 272,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,430.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

