Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $314.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.