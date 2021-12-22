Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Cut by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $74,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,154. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.67 and its 200 day moving average is $301.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

