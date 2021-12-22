Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $45,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $314.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.