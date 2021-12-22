Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $88,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,700. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

