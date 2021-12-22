Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 440,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

