Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH remained flat at $$61.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.