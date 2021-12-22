Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $175.21. 4,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

