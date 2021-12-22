Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,087. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.