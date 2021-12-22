Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.28

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 10044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 174.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $15,863,000.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

