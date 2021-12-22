Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.28

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 10044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 174.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $15,863,000.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.