VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Increased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 3.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.35% of VeriSign worth $81,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $244.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,291 shares of company stock worth $9,210,194. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

