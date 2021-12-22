Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,377,056 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $276,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

