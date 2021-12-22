Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,136 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,069,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $384,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 523,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 24,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

